Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has lauded former Indian cricket team skipper MS Dhoni for the manner in which he announced his international retirement. Sania sees many similarities between her Shoaib Malik and Dhoni.

The Hyderabad-born tennis player, while speaking to Sportskeeda’s Facebook page, said, “I think that if he (Dhoni) wanted to make a celebration out of it (retirement), he would. I think we should give him that. I think he is a big enough star or has achieved enough, be secured enough to say, ‘I am going to walk out a bit quietly and respectfully.‘

“I think that is what makes him the Captain Cool, that’s what makes him MS Dhoni because he is someone who has achieved so much not only for himself but for the country,” Sania added.

Sania names her favourite cricketers:

When further asked about her favorite cricketer, Sania mentioned the names of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Dhoni. Sania said Dhoni’s personality and behavior are reminiscent of her husband.

“Dhoni is a person who reminds me of my husband Shoaib Malik in terms of personality. The behaviors of the two are so similar. Both are silent by default. Enjoy at the same time. Both are very calm on the field. There are a lot of similarities between Dhoni and Malik,” she explained.

Earlier, Sania also spoke about how a professionally high-pressure environment (for her and Shoaib) can creep into their home and what she does to keep it sane.

“I do a bit of work with a psychologist and that helps me stay calm. Both me and my husband are in a high-pressure environment and imagine both of us have had a bad day and come back to the same house, there needs to be sanity. So, I take help with a psychologist for things like that,” the tennis ace revealed.