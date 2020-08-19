The sudden announcement of MS Dhoni’s retirement from the international career left many surprised, including former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

Since the news broke out on Saturday, Akhtar was left reeling with the massive loss to international cricket. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ reckoned that Dhoni took an early exit from the highest level and the legendary Indian cricketer had a few more years left in him.

Now, the ex-speedster has opined on Dhoni’s chances of featuring in the next T20 World Cup.

“I think he could have gone on to play the T20 World Cup. The way India supports its stars, the way they love them, and recognizes them, they would have played him in T20s. But it was his personal choice,” Akhtar said.

“But again he has won everything, a person from Ranchi has rocked the whole of India, what else do you need. At the end of the day, the world should remember you. And a nation like India, they will never let you get forgotten,” he added.

Further, the 45-year-old wished that MSD comes out of his retirement on the Prime Minister of India’s request.

“You never know, the Prime Minister may call him and request him to play the T20 World Cup. That is also possible. Imran Khan was asked by General Zia-ul-Haq not to leave cricket after 1987, and he played,” the cricketer-turned-broadcaster suggested.

“You cannot say no to the Prime Minister. India will be geared up to give him a farewell game, trust me. If he doesn’t want it, it is a different thing, but India will be ready. The whole stadium will be booked for him to play a couple of T20 matches,” Akhtar concluded.

Dhoni accumulated over 17000 international runs across all formats of the game. He is the only captain to clinch all prominent ICC titles along with the Test maze.