India cricketer Manoj Tiwary has been quite vocal on social media these days, expressing his concerns and frustration over various societal and political subjects.

The accidental demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput due to suicide has sparked nationwide outrage, with new angles and stories unfolding every day.

With further investigation, actress Rhea Chakraborty’s name has been popped up in this case. Sushant’s parents earlier filed an FIR at their home state Bihar against the Bollywood diva. But the Bihar Police couldn’t investigate the matter independently as the whole incident lied under the jurisdiction of Maharashtra police.

This gave rise to a turf war between the officials from Bihar and Maharashtra. According to the latest development, the Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau Investigations (CBI) to take over all investigations related to this issue from Maharashtra Police.

Tiwary took to Twitter and expressed his pleasure over this decision from the apex court and wrote: “Been feeling d same happiness right now as I did when I scored a century for my country. It only goes to show that truth always has a way of coming out. I have always said what I felt is right”.

Been feeling d same happiness right now as I did when I scored a century 💯 for my country. It only goes to show that truth always has a way of coming out. I have always said what I felt is right👍 #CBITakesOver

— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 19, 2020

The Bengal-lad even posted a picture of himself with a lit candle to sympathise with the late actor.

“Truth is powerful and it prevails Its a victory for all his true fans who all were fighting from the first day itself #CBITakesOver #CBIForSSR,” he captioned the post.

Truth is powerful and it prevails 👍

Its a victory for all his true fans who all were fighting from the first day itself 👏 #CBITakesOver #CBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/TzsCWmqWJL — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) August 19, 2020



Tiwary earlier remarked that it is his responsibility as a public figure to raise his voice on social issues.

“I personally feel that people should obviously come out. As a public figure, we have responsibility. Our honest fans and lovers expect a lot of things out of us. They expect us to not only come out on the field and do well but at the same time when important issues come in our country, they expect us to come out and have a say,” Tiwary had said to Sportskeeda.