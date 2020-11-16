Rohit Sharma to lead Manoj Tiwary’s IPL 2020 Team of the Tournament

Manoj Tiwary has revealed his best XI of IPL 2020.

Tiwary went for Krunal Pandya as the second spinner ahead of Yuzvendra Chahal.

With the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) done and dusted, former cricketers, commentators and experts have been sharing their best XI of the tournament. On Sunday, Bengal batsman Manoj Tiwary also joined the bandwagon and picked his Team of IPL 2020 on Cricbuzz.

Tiwary made some surprising exclusions from his best XI and named Rohit Sharma as captain of the side. The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper scored a half-century in the final though he otherwise had a topsy-turvy run with the bat. Along with Rohit, Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul, who won the Orange Cap for his 670 runs in 14 matches, was the second opener in Tiwary’s team.

At number three, the 35-year-old picked Surya Kumar Yadav, who enjoyed yet another prolific IPL season. SKY scored 480 runs in 16 games for MI and played a key role in their fifth title triumph. Tiwary slotted RCB superstar AB de Villiers at number 4 and also included MI’s Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard for the finisher’s role. ABD was once again vital for his side and amassed 454 runs in 15 games to help them make it to the playoffs.

In the bowling department, Manoj picked Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah and T Natarajan as his three pacers. The trio picked up crucial wickets for their respective teams throughout the tournament. Rashid Khan and Krunal Pandya completed Tiwary’s bowling attack.

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Kagiso Rabada and Yuzvendra Chahal among others were some notable exclusions in Tiwary’s best XI of IPL 2020.

Here is Manoj Tiwary’s IPL 2020 Team of the Tournament:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, T Natarajan.