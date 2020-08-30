Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma made the pregnancy announcement with an adorable post on Thursday (August 27). The couple are expecting their first baby and revealed January 2021 as the due date.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020



Since then, best wishes have been pouring in for the celebrated couple, from their ardent fans, Bollywood industry and the entire cricketing fraternity.

Recently, a video went viral on social media where the RCB squad celebrated the couple’s pregnancy with Virat and Anushka cutting a cake in Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah Hotel. After successfully ending their quarantine period, the RCB dugout got together for a bonding session recently, and the occasion turned special with Anushka and Virat celebrating their happiness with one and all.

Apart from Virushka, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can also be seen cutting a cake which was arranged by the team to congratulate him on getting engaged recently. Right after they were done with cake cutting, Mike Hesson was seen sharing his views on the same in the video.

The team behind shouted in excitement, “Many more to come, Cricket team please.”

On the work front, Anushka has been busy with her production ventures – Amazon web-series Paatal Lok, which released in May while Netflix film Bulbbul premiered in June. And Virat is set to lead team RCB in IPL 2020, scheduled to begin from September 19.