Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes for ‘GOAT’ James Anderson as he enters 600 Test wickets club

  • Cricket fraternity lauds Anderson for his 600 Test wickets achievement.
  • Anderson accomplished the feat in his 156th Test match.
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar lead wishes for ‘GOAT’ James Anderson as he enters 600 Test wickets club
Virat Kohli, James Anderson, Sachin Tendulkar (Image Source: Twitter)

England paceman James Anderson marked his name in record books on Day 5 of the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton when he dismissed Azhar Ali.


It was Anderson’s 600th wicket in Test cricket. With that, the ‘Burnley Express’ became the first seamer in the history of the oldest format to take 600 scalps.

Anderson has now become the second-fastest bowler to take 600 Test wickets in terms of balls. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan holds the top spot.


Balls-taken to reach 600 wickets:

  • 33711 – Muralitharan
  • 33717 – Anderson
  • 34919 – Shane Warne
  • 38496 – Anil Kumble

No wonder, the cricket fraternity hailed Anderson for accomplishing the golden landmark.

India skipper Virat Kohli applauded the 38-year-old bowler for his outstanding achievement. Kohli rated Anderson as one of the best bowlers he has faced.



India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is in Anderson’s list for most frequent victims (9 times), appreciated the bowler for registering an incredible feat.

The 600-wicket club:


  • 800 – Muttiah Muralitharan (victim: Khaled Mashud)
  • 708 – Shane Warne (victim: Marcus Trescothick)
  • 619 – Anil Kumble (victim: Andrew Symonds)
  • 600 – Anderson (victim: Azhar Ali)

Second and third-highest wicket-takers in the longest format, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, also heaped praises on Anderson’s magnificent accomplishment.

Here is how other legends of the game reacted:

https://twitter.com/DaleSteyn62/status/1298370664185954304

Like it?
Follow us on Google News
Share with a Cricket fan!

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter or follow us on Google News.


Akshat is just another cricket fan who’s grown up watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Cricket runs in his veins. Cover drive is his favorite sight, and a ball meeting the middle of the bat is his favorite sound. You can write to him at akshat.gaur@crickettimes.com or get in touch with him on linkedin.