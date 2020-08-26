England paceman James Anderson marked his name in record books on Day 5 of the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton when he dismissed Azhar Ali.

It was Anderson’s 600th wicket in Test cricket. With that, the ‘Burnley Express’ became the first seamer in the history of the oldest format to take 600 scalps.

Anderson has now become the second-fastest bowler to take 600 Test wickets in terms of balls. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan holds the top spot.

Balls-taken to reach 600 wickets:

33711 – Muralitharan

33717 – Anderson

34919 – Shane Warne

38496 – Anil Kumble

No wonder, the cricket fraternity hailed Anderson for accomplishing the golden landmark.

India skipper Virat Kohli applauded the 38-year-old bowler for his outstanding achievement. Kohli rated Anderson as one of the best bowlers he has faced.

Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets. Definitely one of the best bowlers I've faced. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 25, 2020

India legend Sachin Tendulkar, who is in Anderson’s list for most frequent victims (9 times), appreciated the bowler for registering an incredible feat.

What an incredible achievement @jimmy9! Many congratulations on your feat. 6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets in Test Cricket over a span of 17 years for a fast bowler is a testament to your grit, perseverance and accurate bowling. pic.twitter.com/nQok5bgbOG

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 25, 2020

The 600-wicket club:

800 – Muttiah Muralitharan (victim: Khaled Mashud)

708 – Shane Warne (victim: Marcus Trescothick)

619 – Anil Kumble (victim: Andrew Symonds)

600 – Anderson (victim: Azhar Ali)

Second and third-highest wicket-takers in the longest format, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble, also heaped praises on Anderson’s magnificent accomplishment.

Congrats on the 600th Jimmy – Aweosme effort buddy 👍 pic.twitter.com/VWflgISbKv — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9 on your 600 wickets! Massive effort from a great fast bowler. Welcome to the club 👍🏼 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 25, 2020

Here is how other legends of the game reacted:

Never thought I’d see in my lifetime a fast bowler take 600 test wickets! It’s not just the quantity but the quality with which he has bowled – be it slow or fast wickets, bounce or no bounce, seam or no seam, for him conditions never mattered! Sir @jimmy9 you are the #GOAT pic.twitter.com/ADrrW7m3zp — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 25, 2020

An extraordinary bowler @jimmy9 goes past yet another milestone. What a bowler and what an achievement !! 💯💯 Well done and look forward to having a healthy debate on the run out and shredder ASAP! Someone like you can really help settling the stigma surrounding it. 🙌🏻🙌🏻 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) August 25, 2020

Well done james Anderson @jimmy9 .. this milestone is just greatness ..156 test matches as fast bowler is just unthinkable..u will make every young fast bowler believe that greatness is achievable .@bcci @ECB_cricket — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) August 25, 2020

Remarkable achievement to play 156 Tests as a Batsman .. To do it as a quick bowler & then achieve 600 wickets is nothing short of extraordinary .. Well done @jimmy9 .. England’s greatest ever bowler .. #TestCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2020

Congratulations for your remarkable achievement @jimmy9! Your passion, fortitude and drive are exceptional, cheers and best wishes for the future. #600TestWickets — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 25, 2020

Amazing achievement from @jimmy9 congrats bro! history, enjoy the accolades – absolutely more than deserved, has been a pleasure to watch as a fan of cricket and exceptional fast bowling. — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) August 25, 2020

What a moment for @jimmy9! Congratulations 🐐 — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) August 25, 2020

600* Test wickets.

What an incredible achievement! One of the greatest fast bowlers of the game. Congratulations @jimmy9 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/md5nO9dj0g — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) August 25, 2020

Congratulations @jimmy9, what a milestone of 600 wickets!👏

Here's to many more achievements!!✨ https://t.co/aWSx8SYfxd — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) August 26, 2020

Incredible 600 by @jimmy9 . What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate. #JamesAnderson #600TestWickets #England pic.twitter.com/dVFMqPvuwA — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) August 25, 2020

