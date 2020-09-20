Aakash Chopra, Ajit Agarkar and Sanjay Manjrekar pick the better IPL captain between MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma's exploits as a captain in IPL has drawn him incessant comparisons to MS Dhoni.

Dhoni-led CSK defeated MI in the season-opener played on Saturday.

The 13th season of the much anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) started with a bang as the season-opener between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) treated the fans with an enthralling contest.

Chasing 163 to start the season on a positive note, CSK lost both their openers inside 10 runs. However, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis stitched an important partnership for the third wicket to propel CSK across the finishing line.

Meanwhile, cricket experts including Sanjay Manjrekar and Aakash Chopra have picked the better captains between Rohit and Dhoni.

Rohit’s exploits in the IPL as a captain has earned him a lot of recognition and some unnecessary comparisons as well. With four championship titles under his belt, the stylish right-hander has cemented his place as the most successful skipper of the tournament.

On the other hand, Dhoni is not too far behind with three IPL trophies. He also has a notable distinction leading his team to the playoffs in every season so far.

‘He has been able to pull off more than others’

Chopra unhesitatingly opted for Dhoni as the better skipper and said that the latter’s consistency to step up to the occasion is unparalleled.

“Dhoni has been able to pull off more than the others have,” the cricketer-turned commentator told ESPNCricinfo.

Former India speedster Ajit Agarkar couldn’t come up with a firm conclusion as he lauded both for their leadership skill.

“Both Rohit and Dhoni have had good teams to lead,” stated Agarkar.

Sanjay Manjrekar reckoned that MI skipper is giving a stiff challenge to the former Indian skipper in the cash-laden league.

“Rohit is like a challenger to Dhoni when it comes to the IPL,” asserted Manjrekar.

Moreover, Dhoni is the only skipper with over 100 wins as a captain. His winning percentage of 60.34 also remains unmatched in the league. On the other hand, Rohit has won 60 out of 105 matches at a winning rate of 58.09.