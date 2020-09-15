Aakash Chopra names the successor of captain Virat Kohli in the Indian team

One of the salient features in the captaincy of former great MS Dhoni was the legacy he left in the Indian team.

Dhoni was responsible for a seamless transition after the successive retirement of several Indian giants.

Simultaneously, Dhoni helped the groomed many youngsters. The Ranchi-born possibly handed over a world-beating team to his successor, Virat Kohli.

Now, former Indian cricketer, Aakash Chopra, has picked the player who can lead India post-Kohli’s captaincy

The cricketer-turned-commentator has named Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)captain KL Rahul as the ideal successor for Kohli.

“I have hope that his captaincy will be good. Actually, we will get an idea of his captaincy, how he runs the game, what strategies he uses. If we see Kohli and Rohit, they are of the same age bracket and at one time you may feel that they are not captain material anymore,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Facebook page.

“As they say, a time comes when you have to pass on the baton like MS Dhoni did to Kohli and Kohli will also have to do to someone at some point. When he does that, it is possible that Rahul will be next in line,” he added.

IPL 2020 – Acid Test for Rahul as captain

Chopra reckoned that Rahul’s acid test would arrive during the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Karnataka stalwart has taken over the helms from Ravichandran Ashwin at KXIP. Ashwin was traded to the Delhi Capitals (DC) ahead of the last IPL auctions.

“So, this IPL will show us how KL Rahul will be like a captain but I feel, the manner in which I have seen him play and his temperament, I feel he will be a good captain,” Chopra concluded.

KXIP will face DC in their opening game of the tournament, scheduled on September 20 at Dubai.

During the last auctions, KXIP strengthened their bowling department with the recruitment of Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Jordan and all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.