As Pakistan contested England in the three-match T20I series, a new trend emerged in the Twitterverse, where former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed was mocked for ‘yawning in all formats of the game’.

Cameras catching Sarfaraz off-guard during a game is a common phenomenon. It all started during the India-Pakistan game last year during the ICC ODI World Cup.

Ahmed received a substantial amount of flak for displaying his lethargy during a high-octane clash between the arch-rivals.

Pakistan could not impede India’s winning streak in the World Cup, and Ahmed faced the brunt of criticism for the team’s poor show.

After being dropped from the national side briefly, Ahmed found his way back during the recently concluded England tour.

Ahmed was seen warming the benches during the Test matches as well as the first two games of T20I series. The wicket-keeper batsman got the opportunity to make an appearance in the final game of the tour, which the visitors won by five runs on Tuesday.

The netizens, on the other hand, had no mercy for the wicketkeeper-batsman when the cameras caught him yawning in the dugout during the 2nd T20I.

Now, former India cricketer, Aakash Chopra has some empathy for the Pakistani cricketer. ‘We are an incorrigible species. One can’t even yawn in peace #iLoveMemes,’ tweeted Chopra.

We are an incorrigible species 😝🤣 One can’t even yawn in peace 🙈 #iLoveMemes https://t.co/hNN9xgXMD7

— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 2, 2020

Coming back to the match, Pakistan managed to win the thrilling contest at Old Trafford on Tuesday. The visitors levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Mohammad Hafeez and 19-year-old debutant Haider Ali (54 off 33) took Pakistan to a challenging score of 190/4 in 20 overs.

‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Series’, Hafeez, entertained with his fluent knock of 86 which came off just 52 deliveries. He struck four boundaries and six maximums in the process. Despite Moeen Ali’s efforts (61 off 33), England fell short off the required total by a whisker.