ENG vs PAK: Netizens mock Sarfaraz Ahmed for ‘yawning in all formats of the game’
Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been at the centre of attraction yet again due to another episode of cameras catching him yawning in a cricket match.


Earlier, Ahmed became the butt of all jokes during the 2019 ODI World Cup game against India. The cameras caught him yawning while keeping behind the stumps.

After Pakistan’s loss in the high-octane clash last year, netizens shred Sarfaraz apart for his lethargy during the game.


Yawning is a normal thing to do, I didn’t commit a sin. If people made money out of me yawning, that’s a good thing,” Sarfaraz had said.

Since then, things only went downhill for the wicketkeeper-batsman as he lost his place in the national side.

Moreover, selectors included Ahmed in the squad for the ongoing England tour. He was seen warming the bench during the Test matches and now in the T20Is.


Yet again, cameras caught Sarfaraz in his moment of weakness in both whites and coloured clothing.

The incident occurred during the sixth over of England’s run chase in the 2nd T20I at Old Trafford.

Now, netizens have begun mocking Sarfaraz for becoming the first cricketer to ‘yawn’ in all formats of the game.


Coming back to the game, Pakistan had no answer to onslaughts from England captain Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan.

They made the chase of 196 runs look like a cakewalk and ended up winning the game by five-wickets and five deliveries to spare.

England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the first game being washed off due to rain.

