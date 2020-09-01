Former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed has been at the centre of attraction yet again due to another episode of cameras catching him yawning in a cricket match.

Earlier, Ahmed became the butt of all jokes during the 2019 ODI World Cup game against India. The cameras caught him yawning while keeping behind the stumps.

After Pakistan’s loss in the high-octane clash last year, netizens shred Sarfaraz apart for his lethargy during the game.

“Yawning is a normal thing to do, I didn’t commit a sin. If people made money out of me yawning, that’s a good thing,” Sarfaraz had said.

Since then, things only went downhill for the wicketkeeper-batsman as he lost his place in the national side.

Moreover, selectors included Ahmed in the squad for the ongoing England tour. He was seen warming the bench during the Test matches and now in the T20Is.

Yet again, cameras caught Sarfaraz in his moment of weakness in both whites and coloured clothing.

The incident occurred during the sixth over of England’s run chase in the 2nd T20I at Old Trafford.

Now, netizens have begun mocking Sarfaraz for becoming the first cricketer to ‘yawn’ in all formats of the game.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions:

Cricket can be a bit tiring at times #Cricket pic.twitter.com/cpQaVuFMeA — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) August 30, 2020

Sarfaraz becomes the first cricketer to yawn in all three formats 🤦🏻 pic.twitter.com/GdBjItSu2e — Abrar Malik 🩺 (@abrarmalik_18) August 31, 2020

pakistan winning matches is rare, Sarfaraz yawning watching them play is permanent.😂😂 https://t.co/9VmFCzMejr — इच्छा✨ (@Ikshya45) August 30, 2020

Yawning in a high scoring T20I match is like finding reproduction chapter boring as a kid. pic.twitter.com/jdiNjdSVpR — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 31, 2020

#ENGvsPAK #Coronavirus Someone : Corona Virus can be spread through air too. Le Sarfaraz : pic.twitter.com/HDecPfqjUu — Vishal Bansal (@IAmVishalBansal) August 31, 2020

Sarfaraz has now yawned in each format. #ENGvPAK — Udit (@udit_buch) August 30, 2020

Coming back to the game, Pakistan had no answer to onslaughts from England captain Eoin Morgan and Dawid Malan.

They made the chase of 196 runs look like a cakewalk and ended up winning the game by five-wickets and five deliveries to spare.

England took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the first game being washed off due to rain.