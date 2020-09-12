Ali Khan becomes the first American cricketer to be signed by an IPL franchise

The 2020 season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is just around the corner. All franchises are working hard in the practice and training sessions. Teams are making every effort to ensure they reach the best combination of players.

In the process, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have finally found the replacement of Harry Gurney in the form of United States of America (USA) cricketer Ali Khan. Gurney is expecting a shoulder surgery and has pulled out his name from both the IPL and England’s Vitality Blast last month.

Meanwhile, Ali exhibited top-quality performance in the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020. He played for CPL 2020 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). In the competition, the 29-year-old took eight wickets in eight games with an economy rate of 7.43.

Ali was recently seen on Instagram stories posted by the TKR and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo. It was shot inside a plane, with the caption “next stop Dubai”.

Ali’s first major move in T20s

Ali was first spotted by the then Trinbago skipper Bravo at the Global T20 Canada in 2018. The West Indies player brought him to the CPL.

In that season, Ali picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches – the second-most among fast bowlers. Since then, Ali has been seen in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

When it comes to international stint, Ali has only played one ODI game against Papua New Guinea (PNG) where he bagged one wicket. In List-A format, the fast-bowler has 23 scalps to his name. Similarly, in T20s, Ali has taken 38 wickets.

Currently, the Knight Riders’ overseas group includes England superstar Eoin Morgan, young talent Tom Banton, powerful striker and all-rounder Andre Russell, mystery spinner Sunil Narine, another quality spin bowler Chris Green, and pace duo of Pat Cummins and Lockie Ferguson.