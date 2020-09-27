Alyssa Healy breaks MS Dhoni’s record of most dismissals by a wicket-keeper in T20Is

Alyssa Healy became the wicket-keeper with most number of dismissals on Sunday, September 27.

Healy broke MS Dhoni's record of 91 dismissals to achieve the feat.

During the second T20I of ongoing Australia vs New Zealand three-match series on Sunday, Australia women star Alyssa Healy surpassed MS Dhoni to become the wicket-keeper with most dismissals in the shortest format of the game.

Dhoni earlier held the record with a whopping 91 dismissals that included 57 catches and 34 stumpings. On the other hand, Healy now has 92 dismissals to her name in 114 matches.

With 74 dismissals in 90 matches, England’s Sarah Taylor ranks third in the list.

In the match, Healy put on a stellar display of lightning-fast stumpings to send Amy Satterthwaite back to the pavilion in the tenth over. With Satterthwaite’s dismissal, she equalled Dhoni’s record.

Four overs later, Healy took a sharp catch of Lauren Down in the 15th over to become the cricketer with most wicket-keeping dismissals in T20I cricket.

Australia wins the second T20I to make it 2-0

As far as the match is concerned, Australia registered the second consecutive victory against New Zealand to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

The home-team comfortably cruised past the mediocre total of 128 set up by the tourists in the seventeenth over itself.

Apart from wicket-keeping, Alyssa shined with the bat as well. She scored 33 off just 17 balls and gave a cracking start to her team.

Alyssa was elated with her new achievement and thanked the bowlers for giving so many opportunities.

“It’s obviously a very nice individual accolade but it reflects better on our bowling attack than myself. It just shows the strength of our bowling attack we’ve had throughout my career that they are giving these opportunities. Makes me think about all the ones I’ve missed but at the same it is nice, but it’s more credit to the bowlers,” said Healy.

Even New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine heaped praises on the Aussie wicket-keeper for her new record.

“It’s a fantastic achievement. She’s been in the Australian set-up for a long, long time … I think she’s grown in confidence with the gloves as well as with the bat, and it probably reflects that in the last couple of years she’s been on a real high,” said Devine in a post-match presentation.