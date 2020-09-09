Andre Russell loses his calm after wrongly given out in CPL 2020 semi-final

Andre Russell was on the receiving end of an umpiring blunder during a semi-final clash between Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) on Tuesday (September 08).

TKR’s skipper Kieron Pollard won the toss and elected to field first. The Tallawahs went off a horrible start as they lost three of their batsmen at just 10 runs.

Jermaine Blackwood and Mujeeb ur Rahman departed without troubling the scorecard, while the tournament leading run-scorer, Glenn Phillips, could only make two runs.

With the scoreboard flashing 63-5, Russell made his entry, hoping to turn the game on its head. But, his innings was cut short by a horrific umpiring from Nigel Duguid.

In the third ball of the fourteenth over, the Jamaican charged forward to counter Sunil Narine’s spin but the ball deflected to his pad and flew towards the slip cordon.

Dwayne Bravo, stationed at first slip, grabbed the ball comfortably, and the umpire Duguid instantly raised his index finger.

Russell, knowing that the ball didn’t touch his willow, was quite shocked by the decision. He furiously slammed the bat on the ground to express his displeasure and angst on the umpiring howler.

“Cant believe the cpl dont have DRS. Such a big game and a player like Andre Russell is dealt a shocker! #CPL20,” wrote Abhinav Mukund on Twitter.

Tallawahs crashes out of the tournament

Meanwhile, the Tallawahs’ journey in CPL 2020 ended with a devastating nine-wicket loss to Knight Riders in the first semi-final.

Chasing a modest total of 108 in twenty overs, the Knight Riders cruised past the finishing line without breaking any sweat.

Lendl Simmons ( 54* off 44 ) and Tion Webster ( 44* of 43 ), combined 97 runs for the third-wicket partnership to seal TKR’s spot in the summit clash. They will be facing St Lucia Zouks for the championship title on Thursday (September 10).