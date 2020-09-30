BCCI President Sourav Ganguly opens up about MS Dhoni’s batting performance in IPL 2020

Sourav Ganguly gave his opinion on MS Dhoni’s form in IPL 2020.

The BCCI President wants a farewell game for MSD.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has received some harsh criticism for his lacklustre batting performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

It all started with the game against Rajasthan Royals (RR) when Dhoni promoted the likes of Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of himself.

Even after coming at number 7, MSD managed to hit three sixes in the last over, but the winning equation had already gone out of favour for CSK by then.

The wicket-keeper batsman tried to justify his decision during the post-match presentation. He said: “I haven’t batted for a long time. 14-day quarantine doesn’t help.”

Not only fans but former internationals like Gautam Gambhir and Kevin Pietersen also lambasted the Ranchi-lad for his strategy.

Ganguly comes out in support of Dhoni

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of Dhoni and said that the latter needs some time to get back in the groove.

“In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It’s not easy, however good you are. It will take some time,” said Ganguly as quoted by HT.

Ganguly also spoke about a possible farewell match for Dhoni, who retired from international cricket last month.

“I spoke to him on the day of his retirement. I could not help during the IPL as we can’t reach them. They are in a bubble,” added the former India skipper.

“I’ve not spoken to him on this. But Dhoni deserves everything for what he has achieved for India,” the 48-year-old added further.

CSK are presently on a 7-day break which would end on Friday (October 02) when the ‘Yellow Army’ would take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai.