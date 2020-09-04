Chris Gayle takes a cheeky dig at Yuzvendra Chahal for his latest video with fiancee Dhanashree Verma

Yuzvendra Chahal loves the limelight. If not entertaining the fans with his masterful leg-spin, Chahal grabs eyeballs with his hilarious social media presence. Even Virat Kohli thinks that he is an “absolute clown”.

Chahal is currently in the UAE for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He will be seen spearheading the spin-attack of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

With the players having already completed the mandatory isolation period, practice sessions are in full flow. But, Chahal still finds a way to make funny videos and bring a smile on millions of faces.

In one such instance, Chahal’s video with his fiancee, Dhanashree Verma, has gone viral and left the netizens in splits. The duo was seen lip-syncing to a rap version of a certain scene from a popular daily soap – ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’.

“Now it’s our turn @dhanashree Toh btao #rasodemeinkauntha Love how can we sync together,” Yuzi captioned the post. He also thanked Yashraj Mukhate, who composed this catchy tune.

Here is the video:

Soon, the post garnered thousands of love reactions and comments, lavishing praise on Chahal’s acting skills. West Indies star Chris Gayle too joined the party and took a sly dig at the leggie.

Gayle warned Chahal and wrote: “Ok @yuzi_cahal23…I had enough now! I’m going to report your IG page for this”.

‘Chahal is an annoying man’

Funnily enough, this is not the first time the Jamaican took a dig at his former RCB colleague. He has echoed the same sentiments in the past.

Earlier, Gayle told Chahal that he should quit social media for good.

“I am going to tell Tik Tok to block you as well, seriously. You are very annoying on social media man. You need to get off social media right now. We are tired of Chahal. I don’t wanna see you in my life again. I am gonna block you,” Gayle had said.

Both the talismans will face each other when RCB square off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the cash-rich league.