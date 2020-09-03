During a match between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and Barbados Tridents (BT) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, Chris Green bowled a terrific spell to push the opponent to their knees.

Green (4-2-3-1) conceded just three runs and returned two maidens in his quota of four overs. By doing so, he also equalled Mitchell Johnson’s record of registering the most economical spell ever bowled by an Australian in T20 cricket.

Johnson achieved the feat while playing for Perth Scorchers in 2017. In the semi-final clash of Big Bash League (BBL), Johnson (4-2-3-3) rattled Melbourne Stars with his miserly spell.

Overall, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Irfan holds the record for most economical four-over spells in the shortest format of the game. Irfan (4-3-1-2) achieved the feat while plying his trade for Barbados Tridents (BT) in 2018.

Green took to Twitter and thanked CPL for providing him with the stage to perform in such a bleak time.

“Loving being back out on the field doing what I love best! Another great win tonight for the @GYAmazonWarrior Consider myself very lucky to be back playing cricket during the times we are facing all around the world. Kudos to the @CPL for providing the stage for us to have fun,” tweeted Green.

Warriors registered their fourth victory

Meanwhile, GAW clinched their fourth victory of the campaign after defeating the BT by eight wickets. Naveen ul Haq was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed four wickets by conceding just 14 runs.

Naveen was well assisted by Green and Kevin Sinclair ( 4-0-13-2). They bowled in tandem and reduced Tridents to 92 all-out in twenty overs.

Warriors comfortably cruised past the mediocre target, courtesy a half-century from Brandon King.

GAW will play their next match against St Lucia Zouks on September 02 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.