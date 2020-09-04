CPL 2020: BT vs GAW – Warriors knock Tridents out of the tournament

In their previous encounter, the bowling unit of Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) exhibited top-class performance by ending the innings of St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) on 109. Warriors continued the momentum in their next match, and this time Barbados Tridents (BT) were on the target.

The Chris Green-led side stopped Tridents on just 89/9. It was the 26th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 played at Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

Opting to bowl first, Guyana bowlers – Romario Shepherd and Imran Tahir – led the decimation of Tridents.

Both the bowlers bagged three wickets each and never allowed the Barbados batsmen to recover from the damage. Shepherd completed his spell with 3/22 in 4 overs. Similarly, Tahir finished off the proceedings with 3/12 in 4 overs. Apart from Shepherd and Tahir, Green (1/17) and Kevin Sinclair (1/23) picked up one scalp each.

The highest scorers for Tridents were Mitchell Santner (18 off 27) and Nyeem Young (18 from 17). Opening batsmen, Johnson Charles and Justin Greaves, contributed with mere 10 runs each. In the end, Tridents could only reach 89/9 in their allotted 20 overs.

Tridents are out of CPL 2020

Chasing 90 in 20 overs was never going to be a challenging task for Guyana. Though they did lose Brandon King for a duck on the very first ball of their innings, but a relatively low target didn’t put any pressure on the Warriors batting unit.

After losing King early, Chandrapaul Hemraj (29) and Shimron Hetmyer (32 not out) added a 34-run stand before Tridents skipper Jason Holder ended Hemraj’s show.

In the seventh over, Warriors lost Sherfane Rutherford (1). Then, in the subsequent over, they lost Nicholas Pooran for a 6-ball duck. However, Hetmyer held his end and kept on ticking the scoreboard. He was well supported by Ross Taylor (16 not out). The pair added an unbeaten stand of 41 runs to register the fifth win of Warriors and knock Tridents out of CPL 2020.

Another win for Guyana Amazon Warriors! Superb momentum from the Warriors with consecutive wins #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #BTvGAW pic.twitter.com/IaMIv7alps — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 4, 2020



Brief Score:

Barbados Tridents 89/9 (Santner 18, Young 18; Tahir 3/12, Shepherd 3/22) lost to Guyana Amazon Warriors 90/4 in 14.2 overs (Hetmyer 32*, Hemraj 29; Holder 2/10, Reifer 1/10) by 6 wickets.

Tallawahs and Patriots split points after washout

In the 25th game of CPL 2020, Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) had to share the points as heavy rain abandoned the contest. A play of only 5.4 overs could take place, in which, the Patriots managed to put 46-0 on the board.