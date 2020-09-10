CPL 2020 Final: Trinbago Knight Riders vs St Lucia Zouks – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & Pitch report

After 23 days of riveting action, the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 has reached its climax. It is only fair to say that the two best sides in the competition have reached the final of CPL 2020.

Undefeated Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) will be at loggerheads with challengers, St Lucia Zouks (SLZ), at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Thursday, September 10.

Both teams are coming off thumping wins in the one-sided contests of semi-finals, where they knocked out Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) and Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), comprehensively.

TKR vs SLZ, Probable XI:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

The TKR will be high on confidence after defeating the Zouks twice in the round-robin stage. They will bring forth their big guns for the all-important final.

TKR would eye the record of remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament and clinching the title, after their twelfth successive win.

Probable XI:

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan.

St Lucia Zouks:

TKR can only neglect the threat of Zouks at their own peril. The Darren Sammy-led side has been unpredictable in the tournament, especially during close games.

Zouks would look to seek revenge of their two losses in the league stages. They would be charged up after bundling out the Warriors for the second-lowest total in CPL history.

Probable XI:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy suggestion #1:

Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Scott Kuggeleijn.

Captain: Mohammad Nabi; Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy suggestion #2:

Lendl Simmons, Rahkeem Cornwall, Tion Webster, Andre Fletcher (wk) Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Javelle Glenn, Daren Sammy, Kesrick Williams, Ali Khan, Zahir Khan.

Captain: Kieron Pollard; Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Squads:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Lendl Simmons, Sunil Narine, Tion Webster, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Ali Khan, Amir Jangoo, Sikandar Raza, Pravin Tambe, Anderson Phillip, Colin Munro, Jayden Seales

St Lucia Zouks:

Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy (c), Javelle Glenn, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Scott Kuggeleijn

Pitch and Weather Report:

The spinners will play a pivotal role in the clash. But the surface offered at Tarouba has also proved to assist the batters effectively. The skies will remain clear and favourable for cricket throughout its entirety, with no chances of rainfall.

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.