CPL 2020: GAW vs SLZ – Zouks extirpates Warriors to reach the final

West Indies all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall has directed St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) to one of the biggest wins by a margin of balls remaining in the history of T20 cricket. All it took was just 4.3 overs for Zouks to chase down the target set by Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) in the second semi-final of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (2020).

Cornwall opened the batting for Daren Sammy-led side and scored an unbeaten 32 from 17 balls, smashing 2 fours and 3 sixes. Mark Deyal, on the other end, contributed with 19 off 10 deliveries as Zouks managed to beat Guyana with 93 balls to spare.

Overall, in T20 cricket, it’s the joint seventh-largest victory margin; while Austria’s win over Turkey with 104 balls remaining in 2019 is the all-time record.

In connection with international matches featuring a full member nation, Sri Lanka’s triumph over Netherlands with 90 balls to spare during the 2014 T20 World Cup remains a record.

Largest margin of victory in T20s (by balls remaining)

104 – Austria v Turkey, 2019

101 – Luxembourg v Turkey, 2019

100 – Jharkhand v Tripura, 2009

97 – Namibia v Botswana, 2019

95 – Tamil Nadu v Manipur, 2019

94 – Gujarat v Sikkim, 2019

93 – St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors, 2020*

93 – Greece v Serbia, 2019

90 – Sri Lanka v Netherlands, 2014

90 – Colombo CC v Police SC, 2019

Warriors made second-lowest total in CPL history

Sent in to bat at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba, Warriors received an instant setback at the start of their innings. They lost two wickets after four balls without a run on the board. Brandon King (0) was caught behind the stumps while Shimron Hetmyer (0) strangely shouldered arms to let the ball smash into stumps.

Warriors never really got into any position to settle down their innings as wickets kept on falling at regular intervals. In the end, they got bowled out for 55 in 13.4 overs and registered the second-lowest total in CPL history.

Lowest totals in CPL:

52 – Red Steel against Barbados Tridents, 2013

55 – Warriors against Zouks, 2020*

59 – Tridents against Warriors, 2017

Zouks will now face Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the final of CPL 2020 on Thursday (September 10).

Brief Score:

St Lucia Zouks 56 (Cornwall 32*) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 55 (Deyal 2-2, Zahir Khan 2-12, Scott Kuggeleijn 2-12) by 10 wickets.