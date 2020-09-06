CPL 2020: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Trinbago Knight Riders – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI & Live Streaming Details

The last day of the round-robin stage of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see a clash between the table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and bottom-placed side, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP).

The encounter is slated to be a dead-rubber with TKR already qualifying for the knockouts. Meanwhile, SKP were out of the contention for the semi-finals weeks back.

Moreover, the unbeaten Knight Riders would look to equal Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) record of winning all ten matches in the league stage, back in CPL 2019.

The last time the two teams met, TKR won the match by a margin of 59 runs.

SKP vs TKR, Probable XI:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Patriots’ bowling department has done relatively well when compared to their batting. It would be a perfect opportunity for SKP management to try out some youngsters for the game.

Probable XI:

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Colin Archibald, Rayad Emrit (c), Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar

Trinbago Knight Riders:

The Knight Riders’ juggernaut has been unstoppable this season. TKR produced different match-winners in almost all games of the tournament.

The big guns in the team are expected to be rested for the all-important semi-final clash against Jamaica Tallwahs (JT) on September 8.

Probable XI:

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Tim Seifert (wk), Sikandar Raza (c), Ali Khan, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons, Joshua Da Silva, Darren Bravo, Ben Dunk, Tim Seifert (wk), Rayad Emrit, Alzarri Joseph, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

Captain: Darren Bravo; Vice-Captain: Rayad Emrit

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Chris Lynn, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Colin Archibald, Ali Khan, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Fawad Ahmed.

Captain: Chris Lynn; Vice-captain: Fawad Ahmed

Squads:

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots:

Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rayad Emrit (c), Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Colin Archibald, Alzarri Joseph, Imran Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sohail Tanvir, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Jahmar Hamilton, Nick Kelly, Dominic Drakes

Trinbago Knight Riders:

Tim Seifert (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, Jayden Seales, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Amir Jangoo, Ali Khan, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.