CPL 2020: St Lucia Zouks vs Jamaica Tallawahs – Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Weather and Pitch Report

St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) will take on fourth-placed Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) in the 30th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. This is also going to be the last match of the round-robin phase.

Zouks had lost their last game against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Saturday, August 05. A victory against Tallawahs would help them finish second in the points table.

On the other hand, the Rovman Powell-led side has also qualified for the playoffs, despite winning only three out of their nine encounters. They are all set to clash with TKR in the semi-finals, irrespective of the result in this match.

SLZ vs JT, Probable XI:

St Lucia Zouks

Zouks will be desperate to regain the momentum ahead of the business end of the tournament. Kimani Melius is likely to make way for Rahkeem Cornwall, who was rested for the last match against Knight Riders.

The fast-bowling duo of Kesrick Williams and Scott Kuggeleijn was a bit too expensive in the last match. They would be aiming to retrieve the rhythm before the semi-final clash against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) on Tuesday (September 08).

Probable XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Andre Fletcher (wk), Leniko Boucher, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Darren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams and Zahir Khan.

Jamaica Tallawahs.

JT has blown hot and cold this season. They lost their last match against Barbados Tridents (BT) despite putting a challenging total of 161/4. Jermaine Blackwood scored a fiery 74 at the top while Andre Russell, as usual, came up with yet another cameo and made 54 off 28 deliveries.

Tallawahs’ fast bowlers had let them down on multiple occasions. The spin duo of Mujeeb ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichchane will play a crucial role against Zouks

Probable XI: Glenn Philips (wk), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Rovman Powell (c), Asif Ali, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Veerasammy Permaul, Sandeep Lamichchane, and Oshane Thomas.

Pitch and weather report:

As per the weather forecast, rain is likely to interrupt the proceedings which might bring DLS into the play.

With a bit of moisture expected due to rain, fast-bowlers will get a little help in the early stage of the game. Overall, Spinners will dominate the proceedings.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Darren Sammy, Mark Deyal, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sandeep Lamichchane, Veerasammy Permaul

Captain: Glenn Phillips, Vice-Captain: Carlos Brathwaite

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Glenn Phillips (wk), Andre Fletcher, Najibullah Zadran, Jermaine Blackwood, Mark Deyal, Andre Russell, Roston Chase, Carlos Brathwaite, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Kesrick Williams and Veerasammy Permaul

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher