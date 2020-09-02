Match 23 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) locking horns with bottom-placed St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

TKR proudly sits at the top of the points table. They will be coming to the clash on the back of an astounding seven-match winning streak.

On the other hand, the Patriots linger at the bottom after registering a lone victory in seven attempts.

Can they stop the Knight Riders’ juggernaut?

TKR vs SKP, Probable XI:

Trinbago Knight Riders

The Knight Riders are on a spectacular run, and they will be in no mood to flirt with their winning statistics. With Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard, TKR has a vast reservoir of explosive batsmen in their armoury.

Sunil Narine and Dwayne Bravo made their comeback in the last match, and they further strengthened the TKR’s squad.

Skipper Pollard would love to go with the same playing XI as the last match to keep the winning combination intact.

Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Fawad Ahmed, and Jayden Seales.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

SKP is having a forgetful season under the leadership of veteran Rayad Emrit. Their batsmen have let the team down on numerous occasions.

The Patriots dropped Chris Lynn in their last match, and Kieran Powell was promoted to open the innings with Evin Lewis. They might continue with the same batting order against the Patriots.

Probable XI: Kieran Powell, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Rayad Emrit (c), Sohail Tanvir, Sheldon Cottrell, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, and Imran Khan.

Here are the Fantasy Dream11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Joshua Da Silva (wk), Evin Lewis, Colin Munro Lendl Simmons, Ben Dunk, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Fawad Ahmad, Imran Khan, Khary Pierre

Captain: Kieron Pollard; Vice Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Joshua de Silva (wk), Evin Lewis, Ben Dunk, Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Imran Khan, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Rayad Emrit, Fawad Ahmed, Dwayne Bravo

Captain: Colin Munro; Vice Captain: Fawad Ahmad

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.