Match 27 of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see the table-toppers Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) locking horns with St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

The Knight Riders boast a 100% winning record after playing their first eight games. They will be coming to the clash on the back of a terrific victory against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKP) on September 02.

On the other hand, the Zouks have also sealed their semi-final spot after accumulating 10 points from eight games.

Overall, an enthralling clash awaits as the Daren Sammy-led side have a massive assignment to stop the TKR’s juggernaut.

TKR vs SLZ, Probable XI:

Trinbago Knight Riders:

The Kieron Pollard-led side will leave no stones unturned to make it nine wins in a row. TKR might rest some of the big names as they have already reached the semi-finals.

Lendl Simmons is back in the groove after struggling a bit in the beginning phase of the tournament. He scored a fiery 96 to guide Knight Riders to their eighth victory on the bounce against SKP.

Pravin Tambe and Sikandar Raza have been exceptionally well with the ball.

Probable XI: Sunil Narine, Lendl Simmons, Amir Jangoo, Tim Seifert (wk), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (c), Sikandar Raza, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Pravin Tambe and Anderson Philip.

St Lucia Zouks

The Zouks will try to regain the rhythm for the business end of the league after defeat in their last encounter against Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

Rahkeem Cornwall has been consistent with the bat, playing handy knocks at the top. Roston Chase, who missed the last match due to niggle, will make a comeback in the match.

Probable XI: Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher (wk), Leniko Boucher, Najibullah Zadran, Roston Chase, Mohammad Nabi, Javelle Glenn, Darren Sammy (c), Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams and Zahir Khan

Here are the Dream 11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Andre Fletcher (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Sunil Narine, Mohammad Nabi, Kieron Pollard, Rahkeem Cornwall, Fawad Ahmed, Akeal Hosein, Scott Kuggeleijn

Captain: Mohammad Nabi, Vice-Captain: Andre Fletcher

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Tim Seifert (wk), Lendl Simmons, Darren Bravo, Najibullah Zadran, Javelle Glen, Kieron Pollard, Sikandar Raza, Dwayne Bravo, Scott Kuggeleijn, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre

Captain: Lendl Simmons, Vice-Captain: Khary Pierre

TV and Live streaming details:

Caribbean Islands – Sports Max TV, ESPN TV

India – Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD

USA – Willow TV

Canada- Willow TV

UK – Sky Sports

Australia – Fox Sports

New Zealand- Sky Sports NZ

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports

South Africa: Supersport

Trinidad & Tobago – CNC3

Barbados – TV8 & MCTV

St Lucia – HTS

Antigua & Barbuda – CNS

Guyana – E Networks

Grenada – Sportsmax

St. Vincent & the Grenadines – VC3

Pan-Caribbean- SportsMax

The viewers can also live stream CPL 2020 on FanCode app.