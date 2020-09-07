CPL 2020: WATCH – Carlos Brathwaite searches for a ball in empty stands

Cricketers, leapfrogging the boundary banners, and barging into the empty stands whenever any batsmen dispatch the ball outside the fence, is the new normal in the post-pandemic era.

Earlier, spectators would do the job by throwing the ball back to the ground. But in closed-door matches, this is not possible.

During a match between Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) and Barbados Tridents (BT) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020, a hilarious incident involving Carlos Brathwaite was observed as he had to do the spectators’ job.

In the 15th over of the match, Tridents’ all-rounder Mitchel Santner smashed a massive six towards long-on which forced Brathwaite to climb to the stands to fetch the ball.

Brathwaite was then seen roaming around the empty stadium after failing to trace the ball initially.

CPL shared the funny clips on their official Twitter handle and wrote: “Someone please help @TridentSportsX find the ball#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder”

Tallawahs seals semi-final spot despite a loss

Batting first, Tallawahs set up a challenging total of 161/4, courtesy a brilliant half-century from Jermaine Blackwood(74) and an explosive cameo from Andre Russell (54) down the order.

Chasing 162, Tridents had a shaky start as they lost two wickets inside the first two overs.

Thereafter, Jonathan Carter (42*) and Jason Holder (69) stitched a vital partnership to bring BT back into the game. Santner (35 off 21 balls) added the finishing touch and guided Tridents to their third victory of the season.

Despite the loss, JT has qualified for the next stage of the tournament. They will be up against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the semi-final of the league.

On the other hand, the Tridents failed to qualify after finishing fifth in the points table.