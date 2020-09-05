CPL 2020: WATCH – Kevin Sinclair does a ‘somersault’ after removing Mitchell Santner

Bowlers and their unique wicket celebrations are not a new thing, especially in the shortest format of the game. From Imran Tahir’s ‘marathon run’ to Sheldon Cottrell’s ‘Salute’, the unique celebrations of bowlers have always impressed fans across the world.

The latest name in the elite list is of Kevin Sinclair, whose ‘somersault’ celebration is doing the rounds on social media.

During a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 match played between Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) and Barbados Tridents (BT), Kevin gave a glimpse of his out of the box celebration.

Just like football stars, Kevin performs a somersault after taking a wicket in T20 cricket. He jumps backwards, turns his body completely and finishes on his feet. However, this time, Kevin added an extra layer by performing a double somersault. The on-air commentator, Ian Bishop, considered it as “dangerous”.

The official Twitter handle of CPL posted the video with a caption: “Double?? Treble?? Definitely Double Trouble in the Bubble!! What a celebration! #CPL20 #CricketPLayedLouder”.

Here is the video:

Warriors elbowed out defending champions Tridents

Kevin’s celebration came after he dismissed Barbados all-rounder Mitchell Santner (18) in the 16th over of the innings. The defending champions could only score 89/9 in 20 overs as their batting unit surrendered against quality bowling of Warriors.

Guyana bowlers, Romario Shepherd and Imran Tahir, bagged three wickets each.

Chasing a paltry total of 90 runs, Warriors registered a win by six wickets in the 15th over. The loss of Tridents also ended their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.