CPL 2020 – WATCH: Rahkeem Cornwall grabs a one-handed blinder in the semi-final clash against Warriors

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has reached its business end. On Thursday (September 10), the CPL 2020 final will be played between St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba.

In the second semi-final on Wednesday (September 09), Zouks defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) by 10-wickets. Mark Deyal and Rahkeem Cornwall performed outstandingly well to take their side over the line.

Cornwall exhibited top-show as he scored an unbeaten 32 from 17 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes. Not only with the willow, but the West Indies all-rounder also impressed fans through his brilliant fielding effort.

During the 14th over of Guyana innings, Cornwall grabbed an absolute stunner while fielding at slips. Zahir Khan bowled a full delivery outside off-stump and batsman Imran Tahir went to play a sweep shot. It carried an under-edge onto the batsman’s pad which flew towards the first slip. Cornwall dived forward and completed the catch.

Here is the video:

BOOM! What a catch from Cornwall! 55 is the target for us to win #ZouksSaChaud #CPL20 #GAWvSLZ pic.twitter.com/oFOEKvwlL6

— St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) September 8, 2020

Zouks registered the seventh-largest victory in terms of balls remaining in T20s

Roston Chase (2/15), Zahir (2/12), Scott Kuggeleijn (2/12) and Deyal (2/2) led Zouks to bundle out Warriors’ on just 55 in 13.4 overs. Apart from these four bowlers, Mohammad Nabi (1/6) and Javelle Glenn (1/8) picked up one scalp each.

It was also the second-lowest total by a team in CPL history.

When it comes to chasing, the Daren Sammy-led side finished the proceedings in just 4.3 overs with 93 balls to spare. By doing that, Zouks equalled the seventh-largest victory margin record in the history of T20 cricket.