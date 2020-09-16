CPL announces ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the 2020 edition; Kieron Pollard named as captain

  • CPL announces the 'Team of the Tournament' for the 2020 edition.

  • Three players from CPL 2020 champions - TKR - feature in the team.

Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Nabi (image Source: @CPL)

The team of the tournament for the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 has been announced. The side features some of the top performers who helped their team to excel in the tournament.


CPL’s commentary group – Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Samuel Badree – has picked the team of the tournament.

The ‘perfect XI’ features three players from the CPL 2020 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and as many members are from the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).


At the same time, two players belong to the Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) while one each from the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ), St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKP) and the Barbados Tridents (BT).

The side is led by Kieron Pollard while the responsibility of wicket-keeping has been provided to Glenn Phillips.

The team of the tournament features three specialist spinners and four all-rounders. The remaining four are proper batsmen.


Here is the full team:

  • Glenn Phillips (wk) – Jamaica Tallawahs
  • Matches: 11, Runs: 316, Avg: 35.11, Highest: 79 (not out), SR: 127:41
  • Sunil Narine – Trinbago Knight Riders
  • Matches: 5, Runs: 144, Avg: 28.80, Highest: 53; Wickets: 6, Avg: 15.16, Economy Rate: 4.55
  • Shimron Hetmyer – Guyana Amazon Warriors
  • Matches: 11, Runs: 267, Avg: 33.37, Highest: 71, SR: 125.94
  • Nicholas Pooran – Guyana Amazon Warriors
  • Matches: 11, Runs: 245, Avg: 27.22, Highest: 100 (not out), SR: 123.73
  • Darren Bravo – Trinbago Knight Riders
  • Matches: 12, Runs: 297, Avg: 59.40, Highest: 58 (not out), SR: 115.11
  • Kieron Pollard (capt) – Trinbago Knight Riders
  • Matches: 11, Runs: 207, Avg: 51.75, Highest: 72; Wickets: 8, Avg: 18.87, Economy Rate: 7.55
  • Mohammad Nabi – St Lucia Zouks
  • Matches: 12, Runs 156, Avg: 19. 50; Wickets: 12, Avg: 17.00, Economy rate: 5.10
  • Jason Holder – Barbados Tridents
  • Matches: 10, Runs: 192, Avg: 21.33, Highest: 69; Wickets: 10, Avg: 21.90, Economy Rate: 6.63
  • Rayad Emrit – St Kitts & Nevis Patriots
  • Matches: 10, Wickets: 11, Avg: 17.36, Economy Rate: 5.96
  • Imran Tahir – Guyana Amazon Warriors
  • Matches: 11, Wickets: 15, Avg: 15.93, Economy Rate: 5.82
  • Mujeeb ur Rahman – Jamaica Tallawahs
  • Matches: 11, Wickets: 16, Avg: 13.56, Economy Rate: 5.29

