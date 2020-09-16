CPL announces ‘Team of the Tournament’ for the 2020 edition; Kieron Pollard named as captain

The team of the tournament for the recently concluded Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 has been announced. The side features some of the top performers who helped their team to excel in the tournament.

CPL’s commentary group – Tom Moody, Ian Bishop, Daren Ganga, Danny Morrison and Samuel Badree – has picked the team of the tournament.

The ‘perfect XI’ features three players from the CPL 2020 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and as many members are from the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW).

At the same time, two players belong to the Jamaica Tallawahs (JT) while one each from the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ), St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKP) and the Barbados Tridents (BT).

The side is led by Kieron Pollard while the responsibility of wicket-keeping has been provided to Glenn Phillips.

The team of the tournament features three specialist spinners and four all-rounders. The remaining four are proper batsmen.

Here is the full team: