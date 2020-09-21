David Warner ready for Jofra Archer threat in IPL 2020

Archer dismissed Warner four times in the recently concluded limited-overs series against England.

Australian opener David Warner had found it tough to face England speedster Jofra Archer in recent times. But, the southpaw has said that he is ready to face him again when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) plays Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 26th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on October 11.

Waner fell to Archer four times in the limited-overs series against England. Archer dismissed Warner in the first two T20Is before the 33-year-old opener was rested for the third game. When Warner returned to the line-up for the ODI series, Archer troubled him again, getting rid of the left-handed batsman in the first two games before he fell to the off-spin of Joe Root in the series decider. Warner was also dismissed by Archer a few times in the Ashes last year.

Warner on his duel with Archer

“When two (good) guys are at their peak at that moment, it’s very difficult to unsettle that, but in the last game I batted pretty well against Archer so there is nothing to worry about,” Warner said ahead of SRH’s first game in the IPL 2020.

“As I always say, the faster you bowl the further you go. At the end of the day, they are going to get you out, doesn’t matter if they have your measure or not. He bowled three good balls to me, I can’t do anything about that just like Stuart Broad bowled about eight good balls at me (in the Ashes),” Warner added.

Warner is currently in quarantine after reaching the UAE on September 17. He further spoke about the difficulties of staying in the bio-secure bubble and mentioned that the player’s mental health requires special attention during these tough times.

“Bubble life is very challenging,” he pointed out. “It is the hardest thing not to have a family with us due to restrictions. But these are unprecedented times due to Covid-19. The BCCI and the organisers have done a fantastic job by putting this up,” said the SRH skipper.

He also spoke about SRH’s middle-order and had asked them to be prepared for the opportunities that they will get in the IPL.

“We will do our job at the top of the order, they should go out and bat freely. If wickets fall, [they should] try and put pressure back on the bowlers. Move forward; if you suck up balls, you won’t help anybody,” Warner concluded.

The Warner-led SRH will lock horns with Virat Kohli’s RCB in their opening match of IPL 2020 in Dubai, on Monday (September 21).