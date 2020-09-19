DC on top, RR at the bottom: Aakash Chopra predicts standings of all the teams in IPL 2020

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has put forth his opinion on the position of each IPL franchise in the points table after the completion of the league stage.

IPL2020 will commence from September 19 with an opening-clash between the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Chopra pinned his hope on Delhi Capitals (DC) to top the points table this season.

The Capitals are perhaps the strongest team on the paper, possessing proven match-winners in every department of the game. Last season, under the dynamic leadership of Shreyas Iyer, DC reached the playoffs for the first time since 2012.

The cricket-turned commentator placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) at the second and third position respectively, while Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) occupied the fourth place.

“It is a tough question. I will go with Delhi Capitals at No.1, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians at No.2 and No.3 and RCB at No.4,” opined Chopra on his official YouTube handle.

Chopra predicts the bottom-four of IPL 2020

The 42-year-old positioned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the next four teams in the same order.

“At No.5 I will go with KKR, Sunrisers Hyderabad at No.6, Kings XI Punjab at No.7 and Rajasthan Royals at No.8.”

He further remarked that there’s a slight possibility of change in the order, considering the dynamism of the tournament.

“This is my prediction although I feel there is a scope of change between No.2 and No.3, CSK could be third and Mumbai second. And KKR can be at No.4 and RCB could go to No.5,” he said.

“If you were to ask my top 4 teams, I will pick five instead of four and those will be my five picks. And the ones I am not picking are Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, that’s what I feel,” concluded Chopra.