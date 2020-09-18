IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings – Head To Head match stats

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is starting with a heavyweight clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (September 19) in Abu Dhabi. Both MI and CSK are two of the most successful sides in the vast antiquity of the cash-rich league.

While Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai to a record four IPL titles, MS Dhoni has won IPL thrice for the Super Kings.

Whenever these sides meet, fans experience the utmost level of entertainment. Even the last time when MI and CSK locked the horns, the supporters of both teams were on their edges as the contest went to the wire. In the end, Mumbai won the game by just one run to grab their fourth IPL trophy.

While MI have the upper hand in terms of IPL titles, Super Kings are ahead from every team with their unique record. The ‘Yellow Army’ is the only side in IPL’s history to qualify for the playoffs in each season they have been a part of.

CSK have owned all the other franchises in the IPL with the win percentage of more than 50 per cent. However, against Mumbai, they have been unsuccessful in producing a similar performance as their winning percentage is below 40 per cent.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Head to Head:

Total IPL Matches: 28

Mumbai Won: 17

Chennai Won: 11

Total Champions League T20 matches: 2

Mumbai Won: 1

Chennai Won: 1

League/Group matches: 21

Mumbai Won: 13

Chennai Won: 8

Qualifier/Eliminator: 5

Mumbai Won: 2

Chennai Won: 3

Final: 4