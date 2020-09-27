Dean Jones’ wife releases a statement over her husband’s tragic demise; also thanks Brett Lee for his tireless efforts

Dean Jones, aged 59, breathed his last on September 26 in Mumbai.

Jones was a part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 1987.

The cricketing fraternity is still reeling from the lingering loss of Dean Jones, the former Australian cricketer, who departed to the heavenly adobe on Thursday, September 26.

Jones was in a hotel in Mumbai and was getting ready for the Dugout shoot of the match between KXIP and DC when he suddenly collapsed. His close friend and compatriot, Brett Lee, even performed CPR to keep him alive but all efforts went in vain.

Dean’s wife Jane has now issued an official statement in which she stated that her husband’s demise had left a massive void in her family’s life.

“My girls and I are devastated and saddened beyond belief to hear of Dean’s death in India. My beautiful husband, the love of my life has lived his life with every bit of energy at his disposal, and he leaves an enormous gap in our lives which can never be filled. He leaves us with so many wonderful memories that will last forever,” Jane Jones said in a statement.

Jane also thanked the incessant tributes and grieving messages for her husband that are pouring in from every nook and corner of the cricketing world.

“At this challenging time, when our grief is so raw, we have drawn much consolation from the many messages of goodwill and support from so many people around the world. Given Dean’s special love for the sub-continent, it was especially touching to hear so broadly from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.”

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mahela Jayawardene, Virat Kohli and Virender Sehwag amongst others issued their condolences for Dean.

Jane also thanked Brett Lee, who tried his best to save Dean’s life.

“We are overwhelmed by the scale of the response to the news of his death and we will forever be grateful for that. We want to especially thank and acknowledge Brett Lee’s tireless efforts to keep Dean alive,” she added.

Jones is among the greatest ODI cricketers to have graced the game. He was also the crucial member of the Australia squad which won the ICC World Cup title in 1987. In a career spanning across a decade, the Victorian featured in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for his national side.