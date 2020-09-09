ENG vs AUS: England announces ODI squad for Australia series

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), on Wednesday (September 09), announced the 14-man group for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

Opening batsman Jason Roy has been added to England’s team after his recovery from a side strain. The Surrey cricketer had missed the recent T20I series against Pakistan and Australia due to the injury he sustained in training.

The ODI series between England and Australia will start from Friday (September 11) in Manchester. It is going to be the first ODI contest between the two nations since England’s World Cup triumph on home soil last year.

Malan included as a reserve

Dawid Malan, who acquired No. 1 position in ICC T20I player rankings on Wednesday, has been included in the reserve list. Malan had scored 129 runs against Australia in the three-match T20I leg which England won 2-1.

Joe Denly has left the bio-secure bubble to join his county team Kent. Denly was initially named in the squad as a reserve. The hard-hitting opener from Sussex, Phil Salt has now been added in the reserve list.

On the other hand, Jos Buttler, who left the bubble ahead of the third T20I against Australia, has returned to the group.

Here is England’s ODI Squad:

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Jason Roy (Surrey), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves:

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Phil Salt (Sussex).