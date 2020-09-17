ENG vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell attributes success to ‘lockdown chat’ with skipper Aaron Finch

The finale of the three-match ODI series between England and Australia at Old Trafford, on Wednesday (September 16), treated spectators with an enthralling game of cricket.

Australians were in no position to win the game at one point in time, with the score reading 73/5, while chasing a monumental 303.

A record sixth-wicket stand (212) between Glenn Maxwell (108) and Alex Carey (106) staged a magnificent turnaround for the Aussies in the game for the three-wicket win.

As a result, visitors Australia pulled off a crucial victory from jaws of defeat and clinched the series by 2-1.

Now, ‘Man of the Match’, Maxwell has attributed his success to the ‘lockdown chat’ with captain Aaron Finch.

“Every time you get a chance to play in this Australian team you take whatever role you’re given,” Maxwell was quoted as saying by cricket.co.au.

“The really good thing is, even in the lockdown period, I was training with Finchy and we were able to talk about my role and certain things. I just had so much clarity on what he expected of me in that role and I think that gave me really good clarity out there,” he added.

Pretty incredible to take England down on home soil: Maxwell

The series went on to show why a game-changer like Maxwell received backing from the management, throughout his career.

Maxi even set up the Australian win in the opening game of the ODI series with his spirited knock of 77. He was adjudged as ‘Player of the Series’ for his stellar show with the bat.

“I was able to take the game on with the clarity he gave me before the tournament started and was able to ride on that momentum as well. Just knowing I had the backing of him is awesome.”

“He’s been great for this group over here, he’s kept us all together, all 21 of us in the hub here. Whether it be in the field or with his batters he’s been outstanding.”

After losing the T20I series by 2-1, the Aussies, with their never-say-die attitude, made a brilliant comeback by sealing the ODI series.

“To take them down on home soil when they have been playing pretty consistent cricket over here and for us to start our summer off after a long time in lockdown with a series win against them was pretty incredible for this group.”

“We’ve worked so hard since coming together and it is just great that everyone could do the work back at home and when we got over here throughout the practice matches and training to get ourselves up to take on the world’s best and beat them on their home soil,” Maxwell concluded.

Maxwell will now fly to the UAE, along with several other Australian and English cricketers, to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL).