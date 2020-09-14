IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab CEO responds to the availability issue of England and Australia players

England and Australia are currently at loggerheads for the three-match ODI series in the United Kingdom (UK).

The finale will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 16, with the series brilliantly poised at 1-1.

Then, several cricketers from the two sides will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to take part in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The tournament opener is scheduled on September 19, three days after the culmination of the ongoing ODI series.

Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer are an integral part of Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) camp. While Adam Zampa and Aaron Finch will join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roster.

Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan, on the other hand, are slated to join the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Now, KXIP CEO, Satish Menon, has affirmed that there is still no clarity regarding the availability of England and Australian players for the high-profile tournament.

“Nobody has any clarity on that yet. The BCCI is supposed to come back on whether the quarantine can be reduced as they are coming from a bubble to [another] bubble. We don’t have any clarity as yet,” Menon was quoted as saying by InsideSport.

“From what I hear from the bubble, things are exactly as it was planned. We have been following the SoP that has been laid out by the BCCI and authorities,” he added.

Menon hopeful about Rahul & Co. getting the monkey off the back

Further, Menon was hopeful that KXIP would put the monkey off their back and clinch the IPL Trophy.

“We are hopeful of winning the title this year. The format is one where anything can happen on a given day, so we will have to see how it goes,” Menon concluded.

This time around, the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise will be led by Indian international, KL Rahul. The Karnataka stalwart takes over the helms from Ravichandran Ashwin who has been traded to Delhi Capitals (DC).

KXIP’s opening encounter is scheduled against DC on September 20.