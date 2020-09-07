ENG vs AUS: Jos Buttler to skip the 3rd T20I against Australia

Jos Buttler will miss the third T20I between England and Australia on Tuesday, September 08. He has left the biosecure bubble to spend time with his family.

The wicketkeeper-batsman was in the bubble from over the last two months and has featured in each of the six Test matches against West Indies and Pakistan.

“He will miss England’s final Vitality IT20 against Australia on Tuesday at the Ageas Bowl,” the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

The 29-year-old will, however, make a comeback ahead of the first ODI against Australia, beginning from September 11.

“Buttler, subject to testing, will return to the biosecure bubble on Thursday ahead of the first ODI of the Royal London Series at Emirates Old Trafford on Friday,” the statement added.

Buttler’s absence will be a blessing for Tom Banton, who will move back to his preferred batting position for the last T20I of the series.

Buttler’s knock handed England 2-0 lead.

Earlier, on Sunday, England registered their second consecutive victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead against Australia.

Buttler’s tremendous knock of 77 runs propelled the home side to a comfortable victory. He was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for his terrific performance.

The Taunton-born, after the match, stated that he always enjoyed opening the innings.

“At the top of the order is clearly the best place to bat in T20s. The wicket got easier as well as the match went on. You look at the way Jofra bowled his first over, it was going to be tough against pace. We got through the first two-three overs and got a partnership that set us up for the rest of the chase,” he said.

“It wasn’t going to be easy for the new man coming in and that’s why I wanted to keep the responsibility of finishing off the game with me,” concluded Buttler.