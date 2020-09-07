ENG vs AUS: Netizens troll England for taking a DRS after Aaron Finch middles the ball

  • England gets trolled for taking a bizarre review in the match.
  • Buttler made a fiery 77 to guide England to second victory in the series.
Aaron Finch (Image Source: Twitter)

England comfortably sealed the three-match T20I series in their favour with the second consecutive victory against Australia at the Rose Bowl on Sunday.


Batting first, Australia finished their innings on 157/7 in twenty overs. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood set the tone straight away with a stellar demonstration of pace, hostility and accuracy.

Chasing 158, England’s middle-order almost made a mountain out of a molehill, but Jos Buttler stood firm at one end.


Buttler came up with a well-measured innings where he didn’t rely solely on his hitting prowess. He worked out in singles and doubles, did the rebuilding job in the middle and occasionally exploded to keep the required run-rate in check.

Buttler’s unbeaten 77 helped England cruised past the target with seven balls to spare.

Apart from his match-winning knock, England’s wicket-keeping batsman was also involved in taking perhaps the most absurd review, ever since the introduction of Decision Review System (DRS).


In the seventh over of the match, Adil Rashid bowled a regular leg-break to Aaron Finch, who was anchoring Australia’s innings after a terrible start. Finch brought his front foot in line and simply blocked the delivery.

However, Buttler thought that the ball hit the pad first and thus instigated his skipper Eoin Morgan to go for a review. But, the replays clearly showed that Finch blocked it with the middle of his willow.

In the end, Buttler did realise his blunder and spotted a wry smile. The netizens took notice of this incident and brutally trolled the England side.


Here are some of the funniest tweets:



