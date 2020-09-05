ENG vs AUS: Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife pokes fun at Steve Smith for his ‘yawning’ picture

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has always been on the receiving end of trollers. From his batting stance to wicket-keeping gestures, Sarfaraz is continuously on the radar of meme makers.

It all started with Pakistan’s loss against India in the World Cup last year in England and Wales. During the contest, some visuals of Sarfaraz yawning behind the stumps went viral on the internet.

Post the mega showpiece event, Pakistan team received a lot of criticism and Sarfaraz was removed from captaincy. Later, he was also dropped from the playing XI.

In the recently concluded Pakistan tour of England, Sarfaraz was added in the squad. However, he warmed the bench for the three-Test matches and two T20 Internationals.

During the third and final Test match, Sarfaraz was again seen yawning while sitting in the dugout. Another episode of him doing the same was caught during the second T20I at Manchester. It got captured in the cameras, and he was trolled harshly on social media.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife trolls Steven Smith

After all the trolling saga, Sarfaraz responded to his haters. The 33-year-old took to Twitter and said he is not as bad as people try to portray him.

“Main itna bhi bura nahi hu, jitna log bata rahe hai,” the Karachi-born cricketer tweeted.

Now, Sarfaraz’s wife Khushbakht has posted a picture of Australia’s genius batsman Steven Smith, who was found yawning during the first T20I match against England in Southampton.

“Legends be like,” Khushbakht wrote on the microblogging website while taking a jibe on Aussie star.

Legends be like 🙌🏻🤪💃🏻 pic.twitter.com/DvGIYZ7Gyq — Khushbakht Sarfaraz (@sarfarazkhush) September 5, 2020

Sarfaraz has so far played 49 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 59 T20Is, in which he has accumulated 2657, 2302 and 812 runs.