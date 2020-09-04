ENG vs AUS T20Is: Fixtures, Telecast & Live streaming details – India, Pakistan, USA, UK and other countries

After levelling the T20I series with Pakistan, England will now take on Australia in the three-match 20-overs series, starting from Friday (September 4).

The deadly novel coronavirus threatened to wipe out England’s entire home season. Still, they are set to complete all 18 scheduled men’s internationals, albeit the fixtures have been played behind closed doors.

For the home team, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Mark Wood are ready to make a comeback after missing the recent T20I series against Pakistan. England captain Eoin Morgan has declared his side the underdogs ahead of the series opener against Australia, who have not played a competitive match in last six months. The game will be played behind closed doors.

Fixtures

September 4: 1st T20I, Southampton, 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL / 1

1st T20I, Southampton, 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL / 1 September 6: 2nd T20I, Southampton, 01:15 PM GMT / 02:15 PM LOCAL / 06:45 PM IST

2nd T20I, Southampton, 01:15 PM GMT / 02:15 PM LOCAL / 06:45 PM IST September 8: 3rd T20I, Southampton, 05:00 PM GMT / 06:00 PM LOCAL / 1

Squads

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

Telecast and Live streaming details

Sky Sports Cricket will telecast the three T20Is live in the UK. Live streaming will be available on the SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

The series will broadcast live in Australia on Fox Cricket and also streamed live on Kayo Sport.

The other broadcasters for England vs Pakistan T20I series are:

India: Sony Sony Six, Sony Six HD

Bangladesh: BTV

Canada: DAZN

Middle-East and North Africa: OSN Sports

Pakistan: Sony Network

South Africa: Super Sports 2

Sri Lanka: Sony Six

USA: Willow TV

Zimbabwe: Super Sports 6

Indian cricket lovers can even stream the T20Is live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.