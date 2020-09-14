ENG vs AUS: WATCH – Chris Woakes bowls an absolute jaffa to remove Aaron Finch

England bowlers exhibited a spectacular show in the second Royal London One Day International (ODI) to defeat Australia by 24 runs in Manchester, on Sunday (September 13).

Chasing 232, Australia were in a stable position at 144/2, thanks to a brilliant partnership between captain Aaron Finch and middle-order batsman Marnus Labuchagne. But, England pacers screwed Australia’s plans and effectuated a massive comeback by bundling them out for 207.

English all-rounder Chris Woakes was one of the standout bowlers for the home team. He finished with outstanding figures of 3/32 in his quota of 10 overs including a stunning dismissal of Finch.

It all happened in the 33rd over of Australia’s chase when Woakes broke the defence of Finch with a peach of a delivery. The Birmingham-born seamer bowled a fuller delivery which nipped back in and even stayed low to castle Finch’s stumps.

Here is the video:

Australia batting order fell like a pack of cards

Finch was the highest scorer for the tourists with 73 runs off 105 balls, followed by Labuschagne, who scored 48 from 59 deliveries. The duo added 107 runs for the third wicket and were looking comfortable before Woakes dismissed Labuschagne in the 31st over.

Right after Labuschagne’s wicket, Aussie batting order fell like a pack of cards. In a matter of three runs, the visiting side lost four wickets. Albeit, keeper-batsman Alex Carey (36) showed some fight but it wasn’t enough to take his team over the line as wickets kept on falling from one end.

The hosts managed to restrict Australia at 207 to register a victory in the second ODI and levelled the three-match series 1-1.

The next encounter between the two teams is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (September 16) at Old Trafford.