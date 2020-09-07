ENG vs AUS: WATCH: Jofra Archer’s unplayable delivery to dismiss David Warner

It’s just over a year since Jofra Archer made his debut for England, and yet it feels like he has been in the international arena for ages. Archer’s sheer pace and unfettered hostility have already taken the cricketing world by storm.

The pace has always been the prime weapon in Archer’s artillery, and his lacklustre outings in the Test series against West Indies and Pakistan did raise few questions among the fans. The suspicion about his efficacy arose after he was seen struggling with both speed and consistency in the last few matches.

However, the Barbados-born laid all such doubts to rest after putting a stellar display of fast-bowling in the second T20I against Australia on Sunday.

Even in the first match, Archer regularly clocked around the 90mph mark, but he was a tad too expensive. In the second, he was right on the money on both accounts – lethality and accuracy.

The 25-year-old tested Australia’s opener David Warner with back-to-back short deliveries in the very first over of the match. The first one whistled past Warner’s nose while the second kissed his glove and fell right in the grasp of Buttler.

It was an exact 90mph delivery from Archer, leaving Warner in bewilderment. “Oh Jesus” uttered the Aussie batsman as the ball raced past him.

Warner then decided to go for a review, but the replays confirmed a slight intervention from his gloves before Buttler took an easy catch.

Here is the video:

England takes 2-0 lead in the series

Meanwhile, England took an unassailable 2-0 lead after registering their second consecutive victory against Australia at the Rose Bowl.

Disciplined bowling from England’s bowlers restricted the tourists to 157/7 in twenty overs. Chris Jordan had two dismissals to his name while Archer, Mark Woods and Adil Rashid took a wicket each.

England chased 158 without breaking any sweat, courtesy a brilliant half-century from Jos Buttler.

Buttler (77* off 54 deliveries) was adjudged as the “Player of the Match” for his match-winning knock.