ENG vs AUS: WATCH – Jonny Bairstow gets out hit-wicket off Mitchell Starc’s bowling in a bizarre way

During the 2nd T20I between England and Australia at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Jonny Bairstow‘s bizarre dismissal was the centre of attraction for the spectators.

Earlier, Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first. They were put into a precariously placed situation, with the score reading at 30-3 in five overs.

The visitors threw in a substantial rear-guard action to take the Australian total to 157/7. For England, Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped the prized wickets of Aaron Finch (40) and Glenn Maxwell (26).

Coming out to bat, Bairstow looked at sea while facing Mitchell Starc in the first over of England innings.

Starc’s second over saw Bairstow attacking the express pacer with a couple of boundaries. However, in the fifth delivery of the over, Bairstow attempted a pull shot which he missed completely.

Bairstow’s follow-through with the bat took out a large chunk of the stumps behind him as the Aussies celebrated the hit-wicket dismissal.

Here’s the video:

The Jos Buttler Show

Bairstow’s opening partner, Jos Buttler, at the other end, played a magnificent knock for his team. The Aussies had no answer to Buttler’s rapid 54-ball 77*, which took the hosts across the finishing line.

He first laid a solid foundation for the run-chase, by adding a crucial partnership of 90 runs with Dawid Malan (42) for the second wicket. Aussies kept themselves in the contest by picking wickets at regular intervals.

Moreover, the cameo from Moeen Ali (13* off 6) proved to be a final nail in the coffin for Australia. Buttler finished the game with a massive hit over the fence.

England won the match by six wickets and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. Buttler was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’ for his breathtaking knock.