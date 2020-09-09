ENG vs AUS: WATCH – Matthew Wade smack the ‘Shot of the Series’ in 3rd T20I

The third T20I between England and Australia saw a brilliant comeback from the visitors, who lost the first two games of the series.

The Aussie think-tank made some wholesale changes to their side. The Kangaroos brought in Josh Hazlewood in place of Pat Cummins and swapped in Matthew Wade with Alex Carey.

Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first. For England, it was like ‘if not Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow will get you’.

Bairstow shredded off his rusty form with a brilliant knock of 55 upfront, which came off 44 deliveries. He hit three fours and an equal number of hits over the fence.

The right-hander found a little support at the other end as his partners could not convert their starts. With Joe Denly‘s cameo of 29 runs, England managed to reach a below-par score of 145 in 20 overs and lost six wickets in the process.

All bowlers used by Finch picked up at least a wicket each. Adam Zampa scalped a couple of crucial wickets to turn the tide in favour of the visitors.

Wade’s shot leaving Archer awestruck

Coming out to bat, Wade and Finch looked determined to seal the Aussie win by themselves.

Wade, on his comeback, smashed a ridiculous shot over square leg off Jofra Archer. The left-handed batsman brought his front foot across and smashed Archer’s delivery over square-leg in a nonchalant manner.

Subsequently, the ball crashed into the giant screen which left Archer stunned. After the shot was hit, many hailed it as the ‘shot of the series’.

Here’s the video:

What a Shot from Mathew Wade , Pure Power 🔥 Delight to Watch

Expensive Archer 16 of the Over

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 16/0 #ENGvAUS pic.twitter.com/Mp9dx9puYa — Mathan Writes (@Cric_writes59) September 8, 2020



However, Wade’s onslaught remained brief with Mark Wood dismissing the gutsy batsman in the subsequent over.

Mitchell Marsh’s run-a-ball 36 finished the run-chase for the Australians and won the ‘Player of the Match’ award. The powerful all-rounder found ample support from Ashton Agar, who chipped in with a vital knock of 16, which came off just 13 deliveries.