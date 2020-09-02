The tussle between Argentinian soccer star, Lionel Messi, and his boyhood club, FC Barcelona, took a turn for the worst last week.

It all stirred up post humiliation at the hands of FC Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last month.

After not attending the training session for pre-season, the Barca spearhead has made it clear that he will not stay at the club.

Messi now intends to work with Pep Guardiola yet again, this time for Premier League giants Manchester City F.C. Apparently, Messi believes the Spaniard brought the best out of him and is now looking to be reunited with the shrewd tactician.

Reportedly, Man City is very close to signing the multiple-time Ballon d’Or winner. The only roadblock in the ‘signing of the decade’ is the 700 million pound release clause instated by the Catalonians.

The clause prohibits Messi to make a move to another club until his contract expires in 2021. Nevertheless, Messi’s move to the Etihad Stadium in Manchester seems imminent.

Across the town, at Old Trafford, Pakistan won the final game of the three-match T20I series by five runs. Thereby, the visitors levelled the series by 1-1.

Just outside the stadium, a Lionel Messi-lookalike was spotted celebrating the Pakistani win. Messi’s doppelganger was seen playing the ‘Dhol’ as Pakistan won the first game of their England tour.

As soon as the picture hit the internet, Messi’s doppelganger became an overnight sensation, especially with the hype around the transfer of the footballing icon.

Here are some of the reactions:

not only has leo messi already reached manchester, he is fittingly playing the dhol celebrating an athlete greater than him. #imad pic.twitter.com/X7r6OEpcmv — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) September 1, 2020

Am I the only one who thinks that this “DHOL WALA” resembles with Messi?? If you think the same than Rtweet. pic.twitter.com/2oLSJyduKB — Amna Khan🌐 (@amnakhani123) September 1, 2020



Coming back to the match, Pakistan finally managed to go across the line after featuring in the six international games during the tour.

Veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali set the tone up-front with their remarkable partnership.

Hafeez remained unbeaten on 86 while Ali smashed a quickfire half-century on debut.

The Pakistani bowlers managed to contain the English batsmen with crucial wickets at regular intervals. In the end, even Moeen Ali‘s late onslaught couldn’t negate the tourists’ win.