The second game of the three-match T20I series between England and Pakistan saw the host demolishing the visitor’s bowling attack and registering a five-wicket win.

Earlier, Pakistan posted a challenging score of 195 in 20 overs powered by impressive performances from veteran Mohammad Hafeez (69 off 36) and captain Babar Azam (56 off 44).

While defending the target, the Pakistan bowling attack had no answer to the onslaught from England captain Eoin Morgan (66 off 33) and Dawid Malan (54* off 36).

In the end, it was a comfortable win for the ‘Three Lions’, who completed the run chase with five deliveries to spare.

Now, former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar has launched a scathing attack on the Pakistan captain and tagged him as a ‘lost cow’.

“Babar Azam looks like a lost cow to me He is out there, not knowing what to do. It is important for him to take decisions on his own so that it could help him become a better captain in the coming times,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar chucks jibes at Azam for his strike-rate

“There are instructions coming from outside for him, there are three people on the field who are trying to help him. Babar will need to understand that the chances coming his way, but it’s not going to happen for the rest of his life, so he needs to capitalise on it as much as he can, and emerge as a big brand,” he added.

Azam’s task became stiffer with the likes of Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi remaining wicketless and conceding above ten runs per over.

“Talking about his strike-rate issue – he plays from 127 to 130-135, he can accelerate. I agree Fakhar Zaman is playing quickly, you don’t need to [accelerate]. But when Zaman got out, you need to play at your own strike-rate, like Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow play, they look commanding. Our players look scared. Don’t see any strength,” Akhtar concluded.