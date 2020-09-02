The top order of Pakistan batting unit was again exposed in the third T20 international against England in Manchester on Tuesday.

Both the openers, Babar Azam (21) and Fakhar Zaman (1) failed to impress after the hosts won the toss and asked visitors to bat first.

During the second over of Pakistan’s innings, left-handed batsman Fakhar was cleaned up by English spinner Moeen Ali.

Babar, on the other hand, looked in good touch and was batting well. He had scored 21 runs off 17 balls in a do or die game. But in the fifth over, the Pakistan skipper was removed by Tom Curran via peach of a delivery.

Tom bowled a good length delivery with a hint of swing. Babar, in an attempt to guide the ball on the off-side, exposed his defence. The nip-backer came in sharply and dismantled the stumps.

Here is the video:

Babar’s average tour of England

After the completion of the last T20I of the three-match series, Babar ended the England tour without scoring a single century. His highest score in the English tour came in the opening Test (69). Overall, the 25-year-old batsman scored 272 runs at an average of 45.33.

Here is Babar Azam’s performance in England tour:

69 & 5 – First Test

47 – Second Test

11 & 63* – Third Test

56 – Second T20I

21 – Third T20I

— The first T20I was rained off after England’s 131/6 in 16.1 overs.

Coming back to the white-ball series decider, Pakistan despite losing Babar early, managed to post 190/4 in 20 overs. For the tourists, Mohammad Hafeez scored an unbeaten 86. He was well supported by youngster Haider Ali (54), who smashed his maiden T20 fifty.

In reply, England reached 185/8, losing the game by five runs. Moeen Ali (61) and Tom Banton (46) were the only stroke makers that looked in good touch for the home team.

Pakistan’s win at the Old Trafford levelled the three-match T20I leg 1-1.