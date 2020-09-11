England vs Australia, 1st ODI: Dream11 prediction, pitch report and playing XI

England and Australia are set to lock horns in the three-match One Day International (ODI) series, starting from Friday (September 11) in Manchester. The ODI leg will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

England, who played three ODIs against Ireland in July-August as part of the World Super League competition, lead the points table. Australia, on the other hand, would be appearing for the first 50-over series post-global pandemic.

Pitch and weather report:

Albeit, the pitch of Old Trafford offers the bounce, but for the Friday game, Eoin Morgan expects the surface to be slow and suitable for the spinners.

“It’s a huge benefit to us playing at Old Trafford, particularly if we play on the wicket I think we’re going to play on, which will hopefully be slow and take a lot of turns,” said Morgan.

“It’s been overcast, and that makes it tacky. That’s the sort of wicket we will be more than likely to play on in India in the World Cup of 2023 and to play on that for a period of time will expose us in different areas we need to get better at,” he added.

The forecast suggests overcast conditions, but it won’t impact the game.

England vs Australia, Probable XI

England:

England’s skipper Morgan will be available for the Manchester ODI. He had missed the third T20I against Aussies in Southampton due to a dislocated finger. Jason Roy has also recovered from a side strain.

English Test team leader Joe Root will be playing his first international fixture after the red-ball series against Pakistan.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.

Australia:

Unlike the T20Is, Marnus Labuschagne will be playing the ODI series. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh are expected to pursue the role of all-rounders. Alex Carey, who was dropped for the final T20I against England, might retain his place in the 50-overs set-up.

Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will lead the pace attack. Adam Zampa will come in as a lone specialist spinner.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Here are fantasy Dream 11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jos Buttler (wk), Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, Aaron Finch, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jofra Archer, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa.

Captain: Steve Smith; Vice Captain: Eoin Morgan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Marsh, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mithcell Starc.

Captain: Jos Buttler; Vice Captain: David Warner

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Tom Banton.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Josh Hazlewood.