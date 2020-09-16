England vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Dream11 prediction, pitch report and playing XI

England and Australia are all set to face each other in the third and final Royal London One Day International (ODI) at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday (September 16).

The three-match leg is levelled at 1-1, and the winner of the third ODI will take the series along with 10 crucial points on the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

Australia will look to get the job done in the series decider after suffering a collapse in the second ODI. The Aussie fans shall be expecting to see Steve Smith in the playing XI.

Smith had missed out first two ODI matches after he got a knock on his head while practising before the first game.

Pitch and weather report:

Wednesday’s contest is expected to be played on a new pitch, but it won’t bring much of a change.

The forecast suggests no chances of rain throughout the day.

England vs Australia, Probable XI:

England:

England would be hoping to see their opening pair taking on the Aussie bowling attack in a traditional style as both Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow have looked slightly out of touch in the first two games. Bairstow did perform well in the series opener but failed to carry on the momentum in the second match.

The home team might include speedster Mark Wood for the final battle, which means one of the Curran brothers could face the axe.

Probable XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Billings, Sam Curran/ Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer.

Australia:

There won’t be any possible change in the bowling unit for the visitors as they have been pretty good in that region.

When it comes to the batting department, only Smith’s inclusion in the side looks like an expected change.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschange, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Here are fantasy Dream 11 suggestions:

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, Eoin Morgan, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Woakes, Glenn Maxwell, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Josh Hazlewood.

Captain: David Warner; Vice Captain: Eoin Morgan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jos Buttler (wk), Jonny Bairstow, Steve Smith, Sam Billings, Aaron Finch, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mithcell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow; Vice Captain: Josh Hazlewood

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Tom Banton.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Kane Richardson, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe.