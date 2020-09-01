The first T20I between England and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain. In the second game, Eoin Morgan’s 66 from 33 balls guided the hosts to a 5-wicket victory at Old Trafford.

Therefore, England are now leading the three-match series by 1-0.

In the second contest, Pakistan posted a challenging 195-4 after losing the toss, but England managed to chase down the target in 19.1 overs.

Now, the teams are heading towards the third and final T20I, set to be played at the same venue. England would be hoping to win another game to seal the T20I leg after successfully defeating the visitors in the recently concluded Test series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would be looking forward to end the tour on a happy note by winning the third T20I and leveling the white-ball series.

Pitch and weather report:

Thankfully after the second T20I, the Old Trafford surface had improved for batting. If it remains similar, then fans could witness another high scoring contest.

A full game might take place as AccuWeather predicts clear sky in Manchester.

England vs Pakistan, Probable XI:

England:

Unlike the first game, England’s batting department did not disappoint in the second match, so one might not see any considerable change there. However, the bowlers failed to impress, and captain Morgan would definitely look to make 1 or 2 changes.

The most expected alteration in the playing XI would be the return of David Willey. The left-arm pacer could replace Saqib Mehmood.

Probable XI: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Lewis Gregory, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey.

Pakistan:

Just like England, Pakistan too would be looking for some changes especially after their premier pacer Mohammad Amir injured his hamstring during the second contest.

Amir’s injury means that he is set to be replaced by left-arm quick Wahab Riaz.

Another alteration in the playing XI could be of 20-year-old Mohammad Hasnain. The youngster might replace Iftikhar Ahmed, who failed to impress in his last match.

Probable XI: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Here are the fantasy Dream11 suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan, David Willey, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Jordan.

Captain: Eoin Morgan; Vice Captain: Shadab Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Jonny Bairstow (wk), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Tom Banton, Eoin Morgan, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid

Captain: Jonny Bairstow; Vice Captain: Babar Azam

Squads:

England: Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf.

Live telecast and streaming details:

Fans in England will get to see the coverage of the third T20I on Sky Sports Cricket. They can also live stream the game on SkySports website, SkyGo app and Now TV pass.

When it comes to the Indian cricket lovers, they can catch the live action on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and stream the match live on Sony Liv app and JioTV.

The other broadcasters for England vs Pakistan third T20I are: