Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of IPL 2020

With the IPL 2020 opener being just seven days away, former cricketers and experts have started to make their way to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to undertake the broadcasting duties.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen was the latest to fly for Dubai to be a part of the broadcasting team. He was commentating in the recently-concluded T20I series between England and Australia before leaving the shores of Southampton for Dubai.

The first thing Pietersen did before boarding the flight for Dubai was to predict the winner of this year’s IPL. “Who’s winning? I hope Delhi,” wrote Pietersen on his Instagram handle.

During his playing days, Pietersen had represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in the IPL.

Shreyas Iyer will be leading the Delhi Capitals (DC), and they have added the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer to bolster their squad further.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have a face-off in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19.

Dubai will play host to 24 games, while 20 and 12 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, respectively.

There will be a total of 10 doubleheaders in this year’s edition of the tournament. The evening matches will be played at 7:30 PM IST while the afternoon games are due to start at 3:30 PM IST.

The Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on September 20 in Dubai.

DC’s chances in IPL 2020

With the most decorated head coach in Ricky Ponting helping plan things to perfection along with a stellar squad led by Shreyas, Delhi have every right to hope they can repeat and better the performances of IPL 2019.

Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (c) Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Shikhar Dhawan, Alex Carey, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Mohit Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande.