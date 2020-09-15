‘Harsh for him to say that’: Jofra Archer hits back at Michael Holding’s anti-racism rant

Jofra Archer has responded to Michael Holding’s scathing criticism about England and Australia cricketers for not taking a knee before the match.

Holding has vociferously extended his support to the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement and was at the forefront in raising questions around structural injustices prevalent in the cricketing sphere.

The symbolic gesture of taking a knee before the match was discontinued after the series against Ireland, and this infuriated the Windies legend, who also slammed Aaron Finch for making a “lame” and “flimsy” excuse.

To the unversed, Finch earlier remarked that education is more important than symbolism to eradicate such societal malaise. To which, Holding replied: “Education is important but you can’t just do nothing else. You have to keep the awareness going”.

‘Michael Holding doesn’t know anything’: Archer

“I’m pretty sure Michael Holding doesn’t know anything that is going on behind the scenes. I don’t think he has spoken to [ECB chief executive] Tom Harrison,” Archer said.

The Barbados-born further stated that Holding should have done a bit of homework before coming up with such statements.

“I’ve spoken to Tom and we have stuff running in the background. We’ve not forgotten. No-one here has forgotten about Black Lives Matter. I think that is a bit harsh for him to say that. I think it is a bit harsh for Mikey to not do some research before criticising.”

Holder, responding to Archer’s comment, asserted that public gesture is as important as structural work to fight racism.

“Taking a knee does not prevent other action from taking place. Those who take a knee are not substituting the gesture for other positive action,” responded Holding.

“Nobody should have a problem with it. It is a worldwide recognition of calling attention to racial prejudice and injustice,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, England staged a dramatic comeback in the second ODI to level the series 1-1. The final match will be played at Old Trafford on Wednesday (September 16).